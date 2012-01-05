"Kennewick" ferry dedication tomorrow

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- The ferry named after "Kennewick" is almost ready to set sail on it's maiden voyage.

The dedication ceremony is tomorrow at 11 AM in Port Townsend.

Local officials, Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg, and Mayor Steve Young are expected to join the festivities.

The 64-car boat is one of three new ships that will make runs from Port Townsend to Coupeville.

Linda Spier with Kennewick police submitted the proposal to name the ferry after the city.



"We have a lot to offer here so it's a great opportunity to promote this area, this region, and promote tourism to this region," says Spiers. "So, we felt Kennewick was the perfect name to be on the ferry."

The ferry routes will begin later this month, once the crews finish training.