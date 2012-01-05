Walla Walla toy store owner still racking up fines

WALLA WALLA, Wash.—The giant purple octopus mural above a toy store in Walla Walla caused a great deal of controversy, but it's been months since the judge ruled it must come down.

You may remember, the judge ruled that the 150-square-foot artwork violates the city's "sign code." That meant the owner, Bob Catsiff, had to remove it, but he never did. Every day it is up, it costs him $100.

Catsiff did appeal. On November 21st the Washington Supreme Court referred the case to the Washington Court of Appeals in Spokane. December 16th, both parties received a letter from the Court of Appeals stating everything is done. Now, they're waiting for an oral argument date. However, with the long wait, the city attorney says controversy stemming from the community has died down.

"There's not been a lot of activity here locally, so I think it's something that's no longer a headline and no longer in the fold story," Tim Donaldson, Walla Walla City Attorney.

Donaldson says he expects the oral argument to be within the next few months. They'll get four to six weeks notice.

The toy store owner, Bob Catsiff, now owes more than $40,000.