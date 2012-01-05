Sen. Cantwell tours local aviation manufacturing facility

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) stopped at GE Aviation in Yakima Thursday to talk about the importance of continued growth in Washington's aerospace industry.

GE Aviation and several similar companies employ about 500 workers in Yakima alone.

Analysts expect around 21,000 new workers will be needed across the state over the next decade.

Cantwell says even more skilled workers are needed to keep the industry thriving.

"We need to make sure that we have the skill training program to help people who are unemployed seek new opportunities in aviation. We need them because we want to keep that competitive advantage that we have here," said Sen. Cantwell.

Sen. Cantwell recently supported a $20 million grant to 34 community and technical colleges around the state to train aviation workers.



That money will be used in both Yakima and the Tri-Cities.