Richland boys' basketball looking to end three game losing skid

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Friday night SWX is airing its first Tri-Cities boys' basketball game of 2012. Richland will host Chiawana in a Big Nine 4A matchup.

The Bombers are 4-5 overall and just getting started in league play. Richland is on a three-game losing streak. Two of those losses were by two points each. The Bombers struggled from the floor over the streak, but they are confident they can turn things around.

"We really need to establish ourselves inside and score a little more inside and take some better shots. I think all those percentages will improve. I mean sometimes you fight that and this team has fought that shooting bug and I think we'll get it back," said Earl Streufert, Richland head coach.

"We gotta execute on both sides of the floor - offense and defense. Just gotta play our game and score," added Adam Baker, senior guard.