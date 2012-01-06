KENNEWICK, WA. -- The daily routine restarted for some students this week. Teachers say one big obstacle they face after winter break is containing the kid's excitement.

But instead of suppressing it, they're turning the enthusiasm into constructive learning. In science at Lincoln Elementary in Kennewick, students make bar graphs comparing winter-break-weather. In English they're writing stories about their time off, and for geography they're mapping where families vacationed.

Michele Earley, a 4th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, said "as teachers we know if we haven't taken care of them physically and emotionally, we're not going to get much out of them."

One of her students, Madelyne Scott, told us, "I was kinda rusty during class and now I'm better."

Teachers say incorporating what students did over the break is the best way to get them to focus in the classroom, and to enjoy coming back to school.