Students hit by car at Kennewick crossing walk

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A parents biggest concern is their child's safety. That safety was compromised when two Kennewick boys were hit by a car on their way to school Friday morning.

Frost on a windshield is the reason a Kennewick man hit two boys. Kennewick police say Marcos Maura - Bergues couldn't see the entire road as he was driving past Park Middle School.

The students, a 12 and 14 year old were almost on the other side of the crosswalk when they were hit by Bergues' car. That was after seven this morning.

Parents say distracted drivers is a constant problem,"yeah, there have been a lot of accidents right here with children being hit over the last four or five years. People speed through here all the time. The police try to do all they can," explains parent Bridgett Beardsley.

Fortunately the two students only suffered bumps and bruises from the accident. The driver was cited by police for hitting the children and not clearing frost from his windshield.

This isn't the only accident where kids were hit by a car. Yesterday afternoon, a 17 year old Pasco High Student was also hit when crossing the street. Pasco police are still investigating.