Neglected cats update

KENNEWICK, Wash.—NBC Right Now has been updating you every step of the way on the Kennewick couple that had to move out of their home because of the stray cats near their house. About a year ago NBC Right Now followed a very similar story.

You may remember, a Finley woman who left more than 100 cats at her home after she was evicted. NBC Right Now did a number of stories and volunteers and people starting donating time and supplies. A year later, 105 cats were trapped, spayed, neutered and sent to a farm. However, it wasn't easy, the cats became smart and avoided the traps. A volunteer, Lee McPeek headed the rescue.

The Dunbars, the couple that has moved out because of bug bites and infestation they say is coming from the cats, now face a similar situation. The Tri-Cities Animal Control says all they can do is trap.

McPeek says she will not step up and help the Dunbars.

Neighbors say the cats are being fed by one man. Many have made complaints. City Code Enforcement is still investigating the claims.