Selah city attorney hints at reasons for move to fire police chief

SELAH, Wash- Thursday, a few days into his term the New Selah Mayor started the process of firing the police chief. Friday the city attorney hinted as to why but it was hard to get a straight answer because he says the details of Chief Stacy Dwarshius' pre-termination letter are private.

Dwarshius has been chief for nearly four years. The chief is currently on leave pending the result of a hearing on the 19th. At that hearing he'll sit down with mayor John Gawlik and have a chance to make his case for keeping his job. Crime has not increased under Dwarshius, in fact the city manager says people generally agree that Selah is a safe place. The mayor has other reasons for wanting the police chief gone.

"The mayor's made pretty clear that he doesn't have a good working relationship or doesn't think he can have a good working relationship with the current chief", says Bob Noe, the Selah City Attorney.

I tried contacting chief Dwarshius take on why he is being terminated but he did not return my calls. If the mayor decides to terminate Dwarshius after his hearing, the details of why will become public record.