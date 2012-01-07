High school basketball scores for January 6th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for January 6th

High school basketball scores for Friday, January 6th:

Boys' basketball: Richland 69, Chiawana 49; Davis 52, Walla Walla 35; Moses Lake 56, Eisenhower 32; Kennewick 83, Hanford 77; Kamiakin 67, Eastmont 44; West Valley 55, Sunnyside 48; Wapato 76, Quincy 44; Burbank 47, Connell 35; River View 47, Wahluke 36; Liberty Christian 50, Tri-Cities Prep 48; Naches Valley 48, Zillah 45.

Girls' basketball:
Walla Walla 73, Davis 37; Moses Lake 37, Eisenhower 33; Chiawana 54, Richland 40; Kennewick 37, Hanford 32; Kamiakin 51, Eastmont 43; West Valley 55, Sunnyside 37; Wapato 48, Quincy 36; Connell 50, Burbank 35; River View 60, Wahluke 44; Naches Valley 54, Zillah 45; Granger 38, Goldendale 37; La Salle 54, Highland 20.

