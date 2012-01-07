Bridal expo brings fashion show to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- This year's Central Washington Bridal Show is bringing something to Yakima that organizers say has never been seen there before.

They will be putting on a fashion show Sunday at three and four o'clock during the bridal show.



Organizers say it gives vendors the opportunity to show off their goods, and brides get a chance to check out dresses and flower arrangements all together.

"To my knowledge, Yakima has never had any kind of fashion show to this level. At the end of the day it'll be the fashion show which will kind of be the grand finale. Should be a good time," said Darin Clark, president of the Central Washington Bridal Show Association.

The show opens at ten, Sunday morning and runs all day long at the Yakima Convention Center.

Clark says they're expecting to see upwards of 1,500 people attend the one day event.

Tickets are $6 at the door.