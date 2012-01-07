More local businesses continue to move to downtown

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Another Yakima store has packed up and moved downtown.

The Beer Shoppe is a beer specialty store. They carry anywhere from 450 to 500 bottled beers at a time.

They opened just down the street from our new Downtown Yakima location, right on Yakima and Third Avenue.

The owner says the move has been great so far. In just five days they've seen their sales increase by 30%.

"The way things have been going downtown, we wanted to be down here and participate in things like First Friday. And just seeing the good things that have been happening recently," said owner, Jeff Clemmons.

The Beer Shoppe has been open for over five years.

Clemmons says they just ran out of room to expand at their old location on 24th Avenue and Nob Hill.