Family makes it out safe after fire tears through home

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A family got a rude awakening Saturday morning when a fire broke out in their garage.

It was a pretty scary scene just before ten o'clock when a home on the corner of Swan and N. 19th Avenue went up in flames.

Dozens of family members, who live throughout the neighborhood gathered and watched as the blaze tore through their grandparents garage.

Relatives say they continued to run in and out of the home, trying to save anything they could, while the fire was raging just feet away from them.



Crews were able to put out the flames before they spread too far into the home's attic.



The homeowners granddaughter said it was a terrifying scene with fire shooting out upwards of 20 feet into the air.

"We have all our family memories here and everything is important to us and my grandma and we just wanted everybody to be okay," said Dawnelda Williams.

Crews say the fire started after one of the people inside lit a fire in a small wood stove in the garage.

That chimney then got too hot causing the wall around it to burst into flames.



Firefighters did have to rescue one dog inside the home, but no injuries were reported.

They estimate the damage at $90,000.