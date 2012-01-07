KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Police use Speaker Request Program to keep students off drugs. Teen drug use continues to increase nationally. Now local police are trying to bring awareness by using the Speaker Request program.

It's a event where an officer talks to students about the affects of drugs use, and other safety issues. The most common topic is marijuana use. According to the Center for Disease Control more than 47% of students have used the drug. Kennewick Police officers talk with students as young as elementary school to educate them early on.

Kennewick Police Officer Aaron Hamel says "we deal with a lot of marijuana and obviously with the increase with the different kind of laws, you know medical marijuana. Obviously there's an increase of that."

The Speaker Request program has also been used at churches, babysitting classes and at hospitals. If you are interested in having an officer do a program, forms can be picked up at the Kennewick Police Department.