RICHLAND, Wash.-- POPP receives holiday pet donations. A local animal rescue organization got a late holiday surprise. Workers from the Horn Rapids Landfill donated more than $790.00 and more than 250 lbs of food for the Pet Over Population Prevention organization in Richland.

They say over the holidays employees and visitors at the landfill brought in gifts to donate. Waste Collection worker Kris Kirsch says "to have all those people just donate, out of the goodness of their hearts and it's going to a great organization. So we're very happy."

Horn Rapids staff got the idea after many employees brought their pets to work. Other contributors for the food drive were the Richland Animal Hospital, and Dr. Jean You from the Vista Pain Clinic.

Full Throttle Motorcycle staff also donated more than $300 worth of food for the pet rescue group for their food drive. They are also planning to help POPP in May with a Tri-City motorcycle run.

The POPP food drive is all year long, with the themes changing every season.