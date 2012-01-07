KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Local health organizations are helping people fight obesity. Obesity is a big problem in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control more than 1/3 of U.S. citizens are obese, and 12.5 million of those people are children. Experts at the fitness expo taught people how to avoid becoming one of these statistics.

People got to see the latest workout equipment at the Tri-City Health and Fitness Expo in Kennewick. The event was at the Three Rivers Convention Center. Trained staff were on hand to help people focus on their resolutions for a healthier and happier lifestyle. Event Coordinator Mark Showalter says "this time of year, it's a great opportunity for people to think 'hey what should I be doing to better myself.'"

We got to see lots of new workout equipment. Even some of the latest machines that literally shake weight off your body, like the Sonic Life Millennium machine. Experts were on hand do give demonstrations of new equipment and how it can be used to fight obesity.

West Kennewick Physical Therapist Andy Hamilton says "It's really hard to get out and workout so we're really trying to show people ways that they can do it easier."

Even the Tri-City Tappers were here to demonstrate their dancing moves and how they stay active even at an older age.

Fitness experts say staying active is the key and there's a different workout plan for everyone. Hamilton says "you know if you're out there being active, having a healthy heart, eating right, getting your exercise 30 minutes a day 5 days a week. You're going to be healthier. You're going to have less chances of chronic disease."

Event staff say exercising daily and eating healthier helps people live longer. They say obesity is a growing problem that now rivals smoking.