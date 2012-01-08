Central Washington women lose in overtime to Northwest Nazarene - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Central Washington women lose in overtime to Northwest Nazarene

Posted: Updated:
NAMPA, Idaho -- Central Washington University newcomers Alex Dunn (West Valley City, Utah/Hunter HS) and Jessica VanDyke (Chester, Mont./Chester-Joplin-Inverness HS) combined to make 11 of 18 three-pointers and score 55 points, but the Wildcat women's basketball team squandered an 11-point second-half lead in falling to Northwest Nazarene, 91-88, in overtime on Saturday night at the Johnson Sports Center.

The loss dropped the Wildcats' record to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play, while NNU improved to 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the GNAC.

Dunn and VanDyke, who both transferred to CWU from Carroll College when first-year coach Shawn Nelson joined the team earlier this year, spearheaded the Wildcats' three-point entourage on Saturday. VanDyke made 6 of 11 treys en route to a career-high 27 points, while Dunn made 5 of 7 from long range (and 10 of 17 overall) as part of her 28-point scoring performance.

Central Washington took a one-point lead into halftime after Dunn nailed a go-ahead three-pointer at the buzzer. After falling behind by five early in the second half, the Wildcats went on a 13-4 run to take a four-point advantage, only to watch Northwest Nazarene tie the score at 53-53. Again, however, CWU forged ahead with a 17-6 spurt that made it an 11-point differential with 7:38 remaining, but the Wildcats managed just five points the rest of regulation while the Crusaders crept back into the game. NNU tied the score with free throws with 50 seconds left, only to see VanDyke make a pair at the line 17 seconds later to put Central back in front by two. On the next possession, Megan Hingston made a game-tying basket to force overtime.

In the overtime period, Northwest Nazarene raced out to an eight-point lead in the first three minutes, scoring 11 of the first 14 points of the period. Central chipped away with a pair of free throws by freshman Courtney Johnson (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) and a pair of three-pointers by VanDyke, but despite the Wildcats' late-game efforts, which included three straight made field goals in the final 35 seconds, NNU was able to convert on five free throws in the final minute to steal the three-point overtime win.

CWU finished the game above 40 percent for the second straight contest, making 40.3 percent overall including 43.6 percent from three-point range. Their 17 threes were one more than the previous school record of 16, which had been accomplished twice, most recently in 2000.

Each team had just six scorers, as Dunn and VanDyke were joined by Johnson's 14 points, nine from senior Sophie Russell (Olympia, Wash./River Ridge HS), eight from sophomore Amber Moser (Willamina, Ore./Sheridan HS), and two from freshman Melanie Valdez (Richland, Wash./Chiawana HS). Russell made just 3 of 19 field-goal attempts, including just 2 of 12 from three-point range.

Northwest Nazarene had three players break the 20-point plateau, led by 27 from Hingston. Alla Dzhidzhiyeshvili added 23 with eight rebounds and six steals, and Briaunna King had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Crusaders outscored CWU 40-12 in the paint. Heather Adams (11 points, six assists), Chelsie Luke (7 points), and Leslie Warwick (2 points) also scored for NNU.

Central Washington will have a pair of road games ahead next week, visiting Seattle Pacific on Thursday (Jan. 12) and Montana State Billings on Saturday (Jan. 14). The Wildcats' next home game is Jan. 19 versus rival Western Washington.

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   