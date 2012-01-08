Hundreds come to Yakima for bridal show

YAKIMA, Wash.-- If you live in Yakima and are soon to be married, don't worry there was a bridal show for you. The 29th Central Washington Bridal Show.

It's put on by the over 70 vendors who take part.

The group is a non-profit organization to help people be aware of their local wedding resources.



They say it's proof you don't have to go far for a nice wedding.

"You don't have to go to Seattle or Portland or those places, New York to find these big things. We're bringing it here," said Darin Clark, president of the Central Washington Bridal Show Association.

"Anything and everything to do with bridal. I get people from the Westside come in to Fashion Corner," said Irene Jochen, owner of Fashion Corner in Sunnyside.

Organizers said they were expecting to see more than 1,500 people at the show.