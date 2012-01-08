People happy about construction on downtown library

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Central Library in Downtown Yakima will start building Monday on a major portion of the library.

The main entrance will be closed for remodeling, and people will have to use the doors on "A" Street.

The library will still be open for people, but in a smaller space.

"The building itself is really outdated. It's like a 50 year old building so it's about time that we had some upgrades here," said Nate Gwinn of Yakima.

The construction should be done by summer of this year.