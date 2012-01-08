Kiwanis Park means more than just baseball and basketball

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Construction of three new baseball and softball fields at Kiwanis Park in Yakima is set to be finished by this summer.

The park has much more than baseball and softball fields though.

There are basketball courts, a jungle gym, and even a skate park at the complex on Fair Avenue on the east side of town.



Parks and Rec Manager Ken Wilkinson says the park was made possible by a combined effort of the city, Kiwanis and Rotarty Clubs and several other local organizations all working together to make an all inclusive park on that side of town.



Wilkinson says there's a lot of opportunity for kids to get swept up in the negative, so he hopes the parks gives them something else to do.

"This is just a wonderful park. Gives kids an alternative to maybe some negative things that they might get involved in. Keeps them real active and doing fun things and building good health and good habits for the rest of their lives," said Ken Wilkinson, Parks and Recreation manager.

The three new ballfields will be used primarily for girls' and women's softball and little league baseball.

Wilkinson says they hope the new complex will attract tournaments to Yakima.

The project as a whole is valued at over $2.5 million.

This portion should be completed by June.