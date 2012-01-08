KENNEWICK,Wash.-- More burglaries anticipated with warmer weather. Local law enforcement say our unusually warm January means more burglars are out on the prowl.

Last year burglaries were up by 7% in some areas in Tri-Cities. A few tips officers gave were keep your garage closed, lock windows and doors and leave lights on when you're not home.

Kennewick Police Officer Aaron Hamel says during the summer time more people are out, and police typically see a higher number of burglaries. Hamel says "when it's really really cold at night we just don't see very many people walking around at night and moving around. so obviously crime at night is going to be way down because of that reason."

Police say typically the most common times a burglar strikes is during the spring, summer and holidays.