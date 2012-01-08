KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Students get ready for LEGO Championship. This weekend we got to talk to some of the finalists from the First Lego League Competition in Richland. It's a robot competition and this year's focus is Food Factors.

What happens is students simulate real-world food problems, and find ways to solve the issues. We talked to students from Ridge View Elementary School in Kennewick. They say they're excited to compete next week at the First Lego League Eastern State Championship.

Student Torey Getz says "we have a skit explaining what we are learning about and stuff like that."

The competition is next Saturday at Eastern Washington University in Cheney. students competing are nine to 14 years old.