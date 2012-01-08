PASCO, Wash.-- Bridal show brings in thousands. Right now the marriage rate has fallen to a record low. According to the Pew Research Center, barely half of U.S. adults are married. Nationally the U.S. rate of marriage has been in decline for the past 40 years, accelerating more since 2008.

That's not the case in Tri-Cities, just by stopping by a recent bridal show. This weekend at the TRAC Center in Pasco more than a 1,000 people came through the doors of the Brides 2012 event in just the first few hours. More than 400 of those visitors were brides-to-be.

Event Creator Terry Marie Fleischman says "weddings and marriage is well and live in this area. We have been able to provide this event for almost 11 years."

This year has been Brides biggest turnout yet. We're told people around here think differently about marriage than the rest of the country. Fleischman says "we're a series of quality people who really do believe in the institution of marriage and maybe we'll start another trend to take it back the other way."

Almost 100 unique vendors got to show off wedding material to new brides. The TRAC has seen a larger variety of booths this year selling everything from unique wedding cars rides to pigeons that can fly away at a wedding. The event gives lots of local stores new business.