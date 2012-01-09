Chiawana's Jordan Downing fully recovered from knee injury

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

PASCO, Wash. -- The Chiawana boys' basketball team is very happy to have Jordan Downing back and at full strength. The Senior forward has fully recovered from a fractured fibula he sustained in the fall.

The senior football and basketball standout missed the end of the football season and the first four games of the basketball season with the injury. Downing, who hopes to play football wherever he goes to college, has played in Chiawana's last seven games and is the second leading scorer on the team. He says the recovery was more challenging mentally then physically.

"You know gradually I worked back into it. Being 100% and being comfortable mentally was the biggest thing you know. It's kind of in the back of your mind as you're playing. You don't want to tweak it or get hurt again.The first two weeks were a little rough but I'm finally comfortable enough to where I can start getting stronger and it's working out a lot better for me now," Downing said.