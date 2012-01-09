Yakima city council votes tomorrow on improvement district

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima City Council will vote tomorrow night on creating an advisory board for the Downtown Business Improvement District.

With the board in place, the city could look for contractors to take care of the downtown area. Services would include gardening as well as removing graffiti and trash.

Yakima Mayor Micah Cawley says the program is important and he hopes the process will move quickly.

"We've gotta get something going fairly quickly, we've got a few stop gaps in place as far as the first of the year, but that boards gotta get up and running," says Cawley.

The council also plans to set a hearing on car tab fees for February seventh.

One subject they likely won't talk about is the open city manager position. Cawley says they want to give new member Sara Bristol time to adjust before discussing it. The meeting is tomorrow at six in city hall.