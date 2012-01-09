Man accused of biting another man's ear during a Kennewick bar fight

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A bar fight in downtown Kennewick leaves one man without a piece of his ear. It happened outside the Sports Page Bar about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a group of people started arguing and a fight erupted. They say 23-year old Erik Pelayo-Vera bit off a piece of 21-year-old Jacob Booth's ear.

Sergeant Ken Lattin with the Kennewick Police Department said, "that wouldn't be one of the rules for a fair fight. I mean biting someone's ear off, it's gross and disgusting and I'm not sure why someone would do that."

Pelayo-Vera is being charged with 2nd degree assault.

Booth was taken to Kennewick General Hospital for his injuries. Kennewick Police cited seven others people for disorderly conduct. Police say everyone involved was highly intoxicated.