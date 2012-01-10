RICHLAND, Wash.- The Hanford High School dance team is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

A graduate from the Richland school started Dancers Against Drunk Driving in the fall.

They'll be selling T-Shirts and wristbands from now until January 14th. All the profits are going to the LB3 Foundation.

The foundation was set up after a dancer at the University of Las Vegas was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

"Dancers Against Drunk Driving is a great message. It's to make them think before they get behind the wheel. To convince people they know. Their family, their friends, anyone. To never drink and drive," says Team Consultant Teri Rowe.

Rowe is related to the girl who was killed in the crash, and says she hopes raising awareness will prevent more tragedies.

If you want to buy a shirt or bracelet and help the cause they'll be available at the boys and girls varsity basketball games taking place at Hanford High School Tuesday night and Saturday.

Or you can order them by emailing rachael.morgan@rsd.edu