KENNEWICK, WA. -- Registration for the Women In Agriculture Conference has started. The purpose of the conference is to improve management and networking skills for farm women.

The conference will be a statewide broadcast, along with guided discussions and a networking lunch for those who attend. The broadcast format was chosen so women farmers could benefit from the conference, without having to leaving their farms or homes.

Marianne Ophardt, the local facilitator, pointed out, "it's just a really unique opportunity for them to be able to have a conference that's just for them."

The event is on February 11th at the Kennewick Washington State University Extension Office. Registration is $25, and can be done online at www.womeninag.wsu.edu or by mail. To receive information by mail, just call 509-745-8531. Registration closes January 25th.