Memorial Hospital reducing radiation in children's CAT scans

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is cutting radiation doses in half for children's CAT scans.

It's part of a national campaign called "Image Gently" which reduces the risk of side effects like cancer in children.

CAT scans are more accurate than other imaging methods, but they also expose patients to much more radiation. While the risks for side effects are small, both doctors and parents say they're happy to reduce them even further.

"You want the best for your child no matter what, and if she can... If she needs a scan, then at least I know that she's getting the safest scan that she can have," says Parent Michelle Calahan.

CAT scans are used to find many different diseases, including appendicitis and cancer.