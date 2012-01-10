HERMISTON, OR.--Homicide Victim identified. Authorities have released the name of the man killed in Monday's homicide. He's 22-year-old Salvador Valenvia of Hermiston. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened at the Gotta Stop mini mart off Highland Avenue around 3:40 Monday afternoon. The victim was shot in a maroon Suburban.

Hermiston police have executed search warrants and made some arrests. Police still have not released the names of the people in custody. The Major Crimes Team is investigating. If you have any information that could help, call police.

Detectives and police say there has definitely been a spike in violent crime. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says "I would say this is the fifth homicide we've had in about 11 weeks." That's including the shooting that happened last night.

Hermiston police say their crime rates are much higher than last year. Acting Chief Jason Edmiston says "crime has increased. That fact that we've had 2 homicides in the last two months, a little over two months is definitely a trend that we wan to stop."

This recent rash of homicides is the most Hermiston police have handled since 2003. They say they've also seen a steep climb in property crimes. The increase has not been directly connected with gang activity.