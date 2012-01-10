Big Nine Conference likely to disband

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

PASCO, Wash. -- Tuesday in Pasco the Yakima Valley Interscholastic Activities Association upheld an appeal that blocks the proposed Big Nine North and South division realignment.

Last month the 15 Big Nine schools voted in an 8-7 decision to create regional divisions. The proposed North schools rejected the vote on the basis that the Big Nine by-laws were not followed. The by-laws state: "An amendment(s) of any By-Law of the Big 9 League requires 3/4 supermajority of Big 9 League member schools."

The by-laws also state in Section II, Part D, "The principal, the athletic director or their designee(s) shall represent each member school. Each school shall have only one vote." In December, it was the 15 athletic directors who voted.

Hanford High School Principal Ken Gosney says the league is now likely to split.

"Well I think at this point the South is - the Tri-City schools are going to be looking at forming a new league. I think the old Big Nine is probably going to disband. There's still a lot of steps between here and there, but I think that's probably the direction we're headed in at this point," Gosney said.