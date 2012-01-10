No bail reduction for Pasco man accused of shooting neighbor

PASCO, Wash. -- The family of the Pasco man paralyzed after being allegedly shot by his neighbor made a tearful plea in a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday to not lower bail for 54 Froilan Campos Gonzalez.

Both of Gregg Warehime's sisters told Judge Matheson that Campos Gonzalez is a threat to the neighborhood and Warehime's roommates still live in fear. Warehime is paralyzed from the shooting.

Attorney Jim Egan said his client's family cannot afford the $250,000 bond and should be released under their supervision. He also said Campos Gonzalez was teased by neighbors who were shooting Bb's at his home which drove him to the shooting.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant says Campos Gonzalez may have an underlying mental condition and should be evaluated before he is released. The judge asked for such motions to be submitted in writing.

Judge Matheson said he will not consider lowering the bail until the tests are done.