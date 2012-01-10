Stray cats removed from neighborhood

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Some good news for a Kennewick couple dealing with stray cats that they say are spreading disease and making life in their home unbearable.

On Tuesday afternoon, three two cats were taken away in traps set around Ralph and Laura Dunbar's backyard.

Last week, NBC Right Now showed the urine stains and stray cats walking along the Dunbar's home.

The problem became so bad that the couple recently abandoned their home. Ralph Dunbar is back in his home and says he's happy something is happening, "I'm really happy that they got somebody that would do it. If you got some animals, take care of them. And if you don't, get rid of them."

Since the story aired last week, NBC Right Now has received plenty of calls and emails from people also complaining about the problem or wanting to help.

One volunteer said seven cats have been picked up since last Friday. Volunteers will lay down more traps Wednesday.

The animals will be spayed or neutered and cleaned up this Saturday before being given up for adoption.