Tri-City STEP Program Graduation

Today was the first ever graduation for the Tri-City STEP Program.

The mission of the program is to help federal parolees reenter the community, clean, sober and crime free.

The program is at least one year long, with an average graduation rate of 18 months, and helps participants through a series of treatments, sanctions and incentives.

Although there was only one graduate today, program heads are hopeful for the 7 other members in the Tri-Cities.

Judge Hutton, the STEP Program Judge in the Tri-Cities, said, "We get to know the applicants and the participants real well, we can give them a lot of individual attention and I think it's useful in that they feel like they're more a part of the program."

This is the first year the program has been in tri-cities, but the STEP Program has been active in Spokane for 5 years and 3 in Yakima. Around 50 people are currently enrolled in the three locations collectively.