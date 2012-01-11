Union Gap warehouse fire sends man to the hospital

UNION GAP, Wash.-- A man is in the hospital tonight after suffering major burns in a fire in Union Gap.

It happened just before 9:30 this morning at a warehouse on Bay Street. The man was working on an electrical panel when one of the wires set his clothes and some nearby plastics on fire. Firefighters say the man's co-workers reacted quickly to save his life.

"The employees were working over in that area, all of a sudden there was a fire... They removed him to a place of safety and got out of that building," says Union Gap Fire Chief Chris Jensen.

Firefighters say the man escaped with second and possibly third degree burns to his chest and that he'd be transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.