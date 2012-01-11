More details about Hermiston homicide

An update on Monday's fatal shooting investigation in Hermiston Monday afternoon. Several people were sent to the hospital, and security was heightened at Good Shepherd Medical Center Monday, says hospital Public Information Officer, Mark Ettesvold.

Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says three people were arrested in relation to the shooting. Primus says 20-year-old Omar Garcia Figueora and 19-year-old Xavier Coria Ortiz from Umatilla were arrested this week, along with a juvenile. Ortiz was arraigned Thursday. His bail was set at $25,000. Primus also said they are not the people who actually pulled the trigger, and killed 22 year old Salvador Valencia at the Gotta Stop gas station Monday. He also says the two were driven to the hospital by neither Ambulance nor police car.

Hermiston Police and hospital staff increased security at the building to avoid possible gang retaliation. "In this case, we restricted access to the ER, locked the main entrance, and allowed people to leave but thoroughly vetted anyone else who wanted to enter the hospital," says Ettesvold.

The two arrested are charged with starting a riot as well as disorderly conduct, Primus would not release names at this point.

Hermiston Interim Police Chief Jason Edmiston sent out a release to answer gang related questions., "Labels and stereotypes can be extremely challenging especially in a court of law, however, the factors and details of this investigation of which I am aware of, would lead me to believe the shooting on Monday was more than likely an unorganized gang related event," wrote Edmiston.



Primus says there is gas station surveillance video of the shooting, showing more than five people were involved. He says they are trying to get that to NBC Right Now so our viewers could help identify the others involved.

If you know or have heard something, please call Hermiston Police 541-567-5519 or Umatilla County Dispatch at 541-966-3651.