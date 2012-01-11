2012 job growth may be lower than you think

KENNEWICK, Wash.—We're just a couple weeks into 2012 and many employers expect to see a long list of applicants for job openings. However, our area may not see as much job growth as the rest of the state.

From 2009 to 2010 we saw a 4% job growth. From 2010 to 2011 we saw a 2% increase. For this year, we expect a 1% job growth. So while people are getting hired, we won't be setting any record numbers.

Here's why, we tend to see the opposite of what the nation and the state see, so as they come out of the recession, we remain steady, but a few years later those trends will flip.