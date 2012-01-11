Popular Kennewick Bar Staying Open

Word travels fast! Many of you may have heard that Jack-Sons Sports Bar and Restaurant in Kennewick is shutting its doors. That's not true, at least not anymore. Wednesday afternoon the owner announced the local landmark is not going anywhere!

It all started Monday when employees posted on Jack-Sons facebook page saying the business was being forced to shut its doors. The post quickly sparked dozens of responses from devastated customers.

The bar owner told NBC Right Now he couldn't agree to the new terms of a lease agreement, and felt he had no choice other than to walk away.

"It was terms of the lease that I didn't want to agree to. In this economy, raising the rent for six years, its a big decision to sign a piece of paper to that," said Jack-Sons owner Bob French.

However, Jack-Sons patrons and employees can breathe easy. Just a few days after the original announcement, an agreement was reached that will keep the popular bar open for at least a few more years.