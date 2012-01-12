Tri-City Americans winning streak ends at thirteen

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- The Tri-City Americans longest winning streak in franchise history is over. The Americans lost to the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 Wednesday night. Newly acquired forward Jesse Mychan scored his first goal in the loss. Forward Jordan Messier added another goal in the third period. Goalie Ty Rimmer added 25 saves in the losing effort. The Ams winning streak was at thirteen games.

Tri-City is currently on a four game road trip. They return to the ice Friday night to play Vancouver. The Ams still have the best record in the Western Hockey League with a 32-8 record.