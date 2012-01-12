Students try to become the next "Aluminum Chef"

RICHLAND, Wash., -- About 20 students from Carmichael Middle school in Richland competed in a secret ingredient cook-off competition today.

"Aluminum Chef" is based on the popular television show, 'Iron Chef'.

The secret ingredient students had to use was tuna fish.

The event is in it's 6th year at Carmichael.

Each group is judged on originality, presentation, taste, cooperation within their group, and most importantly, cleanliness.



"I didn't think Id be into it, but, I actually ended up being into it," says 8th grader Kyle Munoz.

"I'm just glad we could actually do this and have fun," says Laura Webber.



The winning group won with a score of 23.33 out of 25.