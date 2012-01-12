Safeway donates $79,000 to Ohana Mammography Center

TOPPENISH, Wash.-- Safeway stores in the Yakima Valley donated over $79,000 to Memorial Hospital's Ohana Mammography Center today.

The money was collected from both customer donations and employee payroll deductions. Ohana representatives say the money will go into a fund for women who can't afford screenings. They say it helps over 50 women every year.

"They're very grateful. I get calls and cards and it's just a big relief for them to not have that financial burden," says Nancy Roehr of Ohana.

Store employees presented the check at the Safeway in Toppenish, where they raised over $12,000. One employee collected $1,300 by herself.