Renter looking for help following SWAT standoff inside home

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- NBC Right Now is looking further into last week's SWAT standoff in that left a big mess for the family living in an apartment.

Police had to use tear gas to get Ronald Vailencour out damaging everything from windows, to walls, even clothing. "I was devastated, I couldn't believe that somebody that I know would do that," says Kari Vailencour who lives in the townhouse with her daughter.

Last Monday he broke into Kari's home and that started a five hour standoff, until the Tri-Cities SWAT team forced him out.

Kari came back the following day, and what she found was a huge mess. She went to the apartment manager looking for help, "Village at Volland told us they would be responsible for the windows."

But, according to Vailencour, management said damage to the walls and carpet was her responsibility.

So NBC Right Now reached out to the owners, property systems incorporated. They declined a phone interview, but released a statement.

It reads,"it is our intention and always has been to restore the unit to it's original condition as expeditiously as possible."

Another problem was insurance. Kari has renters insurance, but there's typically nothing mentioned about tear gas. Her agent Randy Harvey says Kari's ordeal falls into a gray area, "Part of it was caused by vandalism, but in this case the police get involved and there was tear gas damage and so the company has to see is that part of the vandalism."

Vailencour has no beef with police and thinks they did a great job. All she wants is peace of mind, "I want to be able to live somewhere with my child."

Kennewick City Attorney Lisa Beaton says people like Kari can file a claim with the city or contact the prosecutor's office for restitution.

Kari's insurance agent says her insurance company Allied will now cover the clothes and furniture damaged by the tear gas. Previously, they said they probably couldn't.