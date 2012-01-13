Big 9 Conference has one more week to figure out its future

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Columbia Basin Big 9 has one more week to decide its future. Then the WIAA will certify all the schools' classifications. Wednesday many of the athletic directors met again to talk about what to do from here. Tuesday the YVIAA that handles issues at the district level upheld an appeal by the north area schools. It blocks the Big 9 regional divisions, which passed by an 8-7 vote of the conference's school principals, but the appeal shows the vote was not the super majority needed.

The south area schools believe that only applies to votes by the athletic directors. "There's a couple of other appeal processes we could go through. I don't know if we're interested in going down that rout. There's going to -- some decisions will be made above my head, but at this point we're looking at -- we've made the appeal. It was not upheld. Now it's just whether we can work together or not," said Ken Gosney, Hanford High principal.