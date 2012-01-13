Cold Shooting Night for CWU Men's Basketball in 27-Point loss to Seattle Pacific

by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (Jan. 12) -- The Central Washington University men's basketball team was outrebounded 54-19 and shot a dismal 26.8 percent from the field, extending its losing streak to four games with a 76-49 loss to visiting Seattle Pacific University on Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.



Central evened its record at 7-7 on the season and dropped to 1-5 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Falcons improved to 13-3 and 5-2 in the GNAC.



The Wildcats' 49 points and 26.8 field goal percentage (15 of 56) are the lowest marks since a 74-47 loss at Alaska Anchorage on Feb. 26, 2004, and the minus-35 rebounding margin is the worst over the past 32 years (stats prior to 1980-81 are incomplete).



The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a fast-break slam by sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) and a three-pointer by sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS). But the home team would go cold, as the Wildcats were held scoreless for the next 6:17 and the Falcons gained an 11-6 advantage with just over 12 minutes remaining in the half. Central did regain the lead (12-11) on a three-point play by senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS), but SPU answered by outscoring the Wildcats 28-12 in the final 11:31 to take a 15-point halftime lead.



Seattle Pacific continued its pace in the second half where they led by as many as 33 points after intermission. Unable to find a groove in the second half, the Wildcat offense had separate field-goal scoring droughts of 3:20, 3:17, and 4:47 in the final stanza.



The Falcons more than doubled the Wildcats' shooting percentage with 54.5 percent (30 of 55) efficiency from the field, and outscored Central 44-12 in the paint.



Eighteen of the 54 rebounds pulled down by SPU were offensive, helping the Falcons to a 19-5 edge in second-chance points



Junior Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) was the lone Wildcat to score in double figures with 15 points on 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 6 from three-point territory and made all four of his free throws on the night.



Sophomore David Downs led the Falcons with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting, followed by junior Andy Poling and freshman Cory Hutsen with 16 and 13 points, respectively.



Central Washington will next host Montana State Billings on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 7 p.m.