Latino Legislative Day 2012 is an all-day free public event, perhaps the strongest platform, to address the issues affecting the Latino Community in the State of Washington. Over 1000 people are expected to attend. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Office Building 2. Various work sessions will occur at different locations on the capitol campus throughout the day. During the event you will be addressed by a variety of respected Legislators, Senators, and the Governor herself. You are open to participate in work sessions and or speak to your State Representative about the pending legislation that will affect your community: Revenue Based Solutions, Voting Rights, Education, Healthcare, Farm Worker Rights, Immigration, Juvenile Justice and others. A complete agenda will be posted next week.

Guest Speakers: Keynote Speaker Governor Christine Gregoire, Attorney General Rob Mckenna, Representative Luis Moscoso 1st Legislative District, Representative Phyllis Gutierrez-Kenney 46th Legislative District and other State Dignitaries have confirmed.

*About Latino Civic Alliance: Latino Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan state wide advocacy organization that works to promote civic engagement in local, county and statewide elections in the State of Washington. It all began in 2005 with a trip to Olympia, Washington named "Hispanic/Latino Legislative Day". It is a day for Latinos and Latino supporters to come to the state capital to discuss and learn about the issues affecting Latinos in the State of Washington. It is an opportunity to demystify the government access, and to promote the idea that the government is for the people and by the people. All Washingtonians should feel that they can discuss the issues that affect them in their daily lives with those that are so duly elected to represent their interests either in local, state or a national political arena.





Please visit our website http://www.latinocivicalliance.org and register on line or you can download registration form and bring to event. Please forward all inquiries or sponsorship support to events@latinocivicalliance.org.



Address: Capitol Campus Office Building 2- 14th Ave Southeast, Olympia WA 98501Date: Friday, January 20, 2012

Time: 8:30a.m- 4p.m.