Home Depot preparing to hire seasonal workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- While many businesses are struggling to recover after a recession, home depot is expecting a big crowd come Spring and Summer.

Home Depot just announced they will be hiring 70,000 seasonal workers nationwide for Spring. The assistant operations manager at the Kennewick store, Kim Ashbeck says they will be hiring 30 people come February.

"The Tri-Cities area definitely has a lot of growth. So, we have a lot of opportunity to be able to hire during the Spring and Summer because of all the remodels and the new construction going on," says Ashbeck. She says jobs are part time, going on through the summer, perfect for college kids and a good way to get into the company.



The manager in Richland says they will also be hiring 30 seasonal workers in February, but are in the process of filing up at least ten permanent positions now. The store in Yakima will be hiring an additional 75 people.



They are accepting applications now, and want people to start in February. To fill out an application, click here.