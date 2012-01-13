Gold's Gym in Richland opening January 24th

RICHLAND, Wash.—After a few delays, the grand opening of the Gold's Gym in Richland is only a week and a half away. They plan to open their doors January 24th.

The new facility is off Duportail Street and Queensgate in Richland. It will be 13,000 square feet bigger than the Kennewick gym and have a few more amenities.

"We're offering a new hot yoga studio in there which is fantastic. I'm very excited for it. We're offering additional racquetball courts, a different style of cardio pieces with additional technologies, just a few more up grades," say Jon Evans, Director of Fitness.

The official opening date is January 24th.