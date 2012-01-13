Americans Extend Hiller's Contract

By Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, WA – Tri-City Americans Governor/General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has extended the contract of head coach Jim Hiller. Per team policy, the terms and length of the extension were not disclosed.

Hiller, who joined the Americans before the start of the 2009-10 season, has compiled a 123-54-3-4 record (0.688 win%) in his 2+ seasons with Tri-City. Already ranked second on the Americans' all-time coaching wins list, Hiller's playoff performance is equally as impressive, posting a 19-13 record including 4 playoff series wins and an appearance in the 2010 WHL Finals, the franchise's first-ever trip to the league finals. Hiller also served as an assistant coach with Team Canada's U-18 team which took home the gold medal at the 2010 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

"Jim has done a tremendous job since joining our club prior to 2009-10," Tory explained. "I feel that the continuity of a solid coach is one of the most important ingredients to our success."

"The quality of ownership, management and players made this a pretty straight forward decision," Hiller stated. "I look forward to the great challenges ahead."

Following their first loss in 13 games, the Americans will look to rebound tonight, January 13 against the Vancouver Giants (26-14-1-1). Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Coliseum. The Giants, winners of three of their last four, will be looking to even their four-game series with Tri-City after being blanked 5-0 in the season's first meeting back on Oct. 15. Meanwhile, Tri-City will be aiming for their 9th win in 23 visits to Pacific Coliseum.