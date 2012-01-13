No white means more green for snow removal budgets

KENNEWICK, Wash.—November, December and so far in January we've only seen a small dusting of snow. So, how much are cities saving by barely dipping into their snow removal budget?

Kennewick budgeted about $180,500 for two years so far $81,000 has been spent, leaving $37,500 for the remainder of 2012. Last year Pasco budgeted $67,800 and had almost $14,000 left over. And, Richland had $27,000 unspent last year.

"It's all general funds so it will all roll back into the city's general fund. We're really happy that we have great weather. It allows us to do other things," says Steve Stairs, City of Richland Transportation Engineer.