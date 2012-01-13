Record year for Northwest cherry exports

YAKIMA, Wash- 2011 was a record year for cherry growers. Last year they shipped the second largest cherry crop in it's history, about 6 million boxes. At their annual convention today, the Northwest cherry institute talked to over 500 growers about how to improve the industry. They say agriculture is in a good place, but cherry growers especially have issues they should be aware of.

"There's more people than there is food, and that's not a bad thing if you're an agricultural producer, the challenge is you've got to be careful when you're in the cherry business because they're so many things that effect your market", says B.J. Thurlby, secretary of the Northwest Cherry Institute.

He says that cherries are more of a specialty item than a staple. So when money is tight, cherry sales can drop. The convention was to help growers learn about how they can survive issues like that.