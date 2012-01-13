Small businessman honored by national association

RICHLAND, Wash. -- A Richland businessman gets a high honor from a nationally recognized organization for small businesses.

Luis Ojeda, owner of a construction company, Ojeda Business Ventures has been named the minority small business person of the year for 2011.

The honor comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Ojeda employs seven full time employees and says the recognition is not his alone, "it's a team effort. I wish it was just me. I have project managers, and people in the front lines that do the hard work everyday."

The Richland based business has several federal clients including Hanford and the U.S. federal courthouse.